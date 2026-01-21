Yandex metrika counter

Qarabağ FK face Eintracht Frankfurt in Champions League match

Photo: Getty Images

Azerbaijan’s Qarabağ FK will take on Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt today in the seventh round of the UEFA Champions League league phase.

The match will be played at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 21:45 local time (GMT+4), News.Az reports.

The game will be officiated by Swiss referee Sandro Schärer.

Qarabağ FK are currently in 25th place in the standings with seven points, while the Frankfurt side sits 33rd with four points.


