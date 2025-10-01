Qarabag hosts FC Copenhagen after stunning Benfica win
Photo: Getty Images
Azerbaijan’s Qarabag FK will face Danish side FC Copenhagen in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League group stage.
The match is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 local time at Baku’s Tofiq Bahramov Stadium and will be officiated by FIFA referee Serdar Gozubuyuk, News.Az reports.
Qarabag enters the game on a high, having secured an impressive away victory over Portuguese powerhouse Benfica in the first leg, boosting their hopes of advancing further in Europe’s premier club competition.