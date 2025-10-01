Qarabag hosts FC Copenhagen after stunning Benfica win

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Qarabag FK will face Danish side FC Copenhagen in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 local time at Baku’s Tofiq Bahramov Stadium and will be officiated by FIFA referee Serdar Gozubuyuk, News.Az reports.

Qarabag enters the game on a high, having secured an impressive away victory over Portuguese powerhouse Benfica in the first leg, boosting their hopes of advancing further in Europe’s premier club competition.

