Qasim Suri resigns as Pakistan National Assembly Deputy Speaker

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) Qasim Suri stepped down from his position as deputy speaker of the National Assembly ahead of a no-confidence motion against him on Saturday, News.az reports citing Sputnik.

Sharing the news of his resignation on Twitter, Suri declared that his decision to quit was in line with his party's vision, which was to protect Pakistan from "vested interests" who were working to destroy the country.

"We will never compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty and integrity. We will fight for the country's interests and independence. We will go to any length to protect Pakistan", he said on the micro-blogging site.

