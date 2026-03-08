Qatar Airways announces limited flight schedule to and from Doha

In an update on X, the airline said it will resume full operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirms the safe and complete reopening of the country’s airspace, News.Az reports.

In the meantime, following temporary authorisation from the aviation authority confirming limited operating corridors, Qatar Airways plans to operate a limited flight schedule in the coming days.

The airline said the flights are intended to assist passengers affected by the current disruption and help them reunite with family and friends as quickly and safely as possible.

Flights departing from Doha on March 9 are scheduled to operate to Seoul, Moscow, London, Delhi, Madrid, Islamabad, Beijing, Perth, Nairobi and Istanbul.

On March 10, flights from Doha are planned to Cairo, London, Jeddah, Manila, Cochin, Muscat, Istanbul, Mumbai, Delhi, Nairobi, Islamabad, Madrid, Frankfurt, Colombo and Milan.

Flights arriving in Doha on March 10 are scheduled from Seoul, Moscow, London, Delhi, Madrid, Islamabad, Beijing, Perth, Nairobi and Istanbul.

On March 11, arrivals to Doha are expected from Cairo, London, Jeddah, Manila, Cochin, Muscat, Istanbul, Mumbai, Delhi, Nairobi, Islamabad, Madrid, Frankfurt, Colombo and Milan.

Qatar Airways noted that these flights do not represent a full resumption of scheduled commercial operations.

Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport unless they hold a valid confirmed ticket. The airline added that the safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew remain its highest priority during the current disruption and apologised for the inconvenience caused by circumstances beyond its control.