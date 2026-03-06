Qatar Airways issues new update on flight operations

In an update, the airline said flights will resume only after the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirms that the country’s airspace has been safely reopened by the relevant authorities, News.Az reports.

Qatar Airways added that it will provide the next operational update on March 7 at 09:00 Doha time (06:00 UTC).

The carrier noted that it is working around the clock to organise additional relief flights wherever operationally possible and will provide further information once these flights are confirmed.

Affected passengers will be contacted directly by Qatar Airways with details about their flights, travel arrangements and the next steps. The airline has also asked passengers not to go to the airport unless they have received official notification confirming their flight.

For passengers currently in Doha, Qatar Airways representatives are available in designated hotels to assist with inquiries related to relief flights and travel arrangements.

The airline also urged travellers to ensure their contact details are up to date through the Qatar Airways website or mobile app so they can receive important updates.

Qatar Airways stressed that the safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew remain its highest priority and apologised for the disruption caused by circumstances beyond its control.