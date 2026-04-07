Qatar Airways disruptions: Key facts and updates

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Qatar Airways has grounded its entire fleet of Airbus A380 aircraft while cutting more than 12,000 scheduled flights for April and May 2026, suspending services to over 60 destinations as regional disruptions continue.

The airline has withdrawn all eight of its operational Airbus A380 superjumbos from service during this period, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The aircraft are currently parked at Hamad International Airport, with the latest scheduling data indicating a possible return to commercial operations on June 1, 2026, although this remains subject to change.

Reports that refunds are being offered through July suggest the carrier may be preparing for a prolonged period of disruption beyond the initial suspension window.

In total, Qatar Airways operates 10 Airbus A380 aircraft, eight of which are typically in active service. The remaining two, including aircraft A7-APA, have been in storage since 2020 and are not expected to re-enter operations, according to Simple Flying.

The eight active aircraft had remained in commercial use until March 2026 before being gradually withdrawn and returned to Doha.

A table compiled using data from Flightradar24 as of April 6, 2026, shows the last recorded operations and current locations of each of the eight aircraft.

Registration Last Departure Current Location A7-APC April 1 Doha (ex-Teruel storage) A7-APD March 28 Doha (ex-London Heathrow/LHR) A7-APE March 25 Doha (ex-Bangkok Suvarnabhumi/BKK storage) A7-APF March 23 Doha (ex-London Heathrow/LHR) A7-APG March 28 Doha (ex-Rayong storage) A7-APH March 24 Doha (ex-Bangkok Suvarnabhumi/BKK) A7-API March 20 Doha (ex-London Heathrow/LHR) A7-APJ March 28 Doha (ex-Paris CDG/CDG storage)

Having all eight frames consolidated at DOH is operationally advantageous, as it simplifies maintenance coordination and allows for a faster redeployment once services resume.

A380 return planned for June 1

According to the latest Cirium schedule data, Qatar Airways plans to resume A380 operations on June 1, 2026, with five departures from Doha (DOH) scheduled on that date. The planned departures are as follows:

1:10 AM to London Heathrow (LHR)

2:30 AM to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi (BKK)

2:35 AM to Singapore Changi (SIN)

8:45 AM to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG)

8:05 PM to Sydney Kingsford Smith (SYD)

All five routes are planned to operate daily through the remainder of 2026. Bangkok (BKK) will see the highest frequency, with up to 10 weekly A380 flights planned, though this is set to reduce to daily from November onward.

Winter schedule shows higher A380 activity, still below 2025 levels

Cirium data indicates that Qatar Airways (QR) plans 305 A380 departures from Doha (DOH) in November and December 2026 combined.

While this marks a ramp-up from the summer schedule, it still represents a 22% decline compared to the same two months in 2025, when Bangkok (BKK) alone saw three to four daily A380 departures.

The carrier’s 517-seat, first-class-equipped A380s are configured to serve high-demand, long-haul leisure and business markets. A recovery in Bangkok frequency during winter 2026 remains the most likely path to closing that gap.

Global A380 Activity Falls 7% in One Week

Beyond Qatar Airways (QR), the broader A380 market has also contracted. Across all operators, scheduled two-way A380 flights in April and May 2026 total 12,449, a 7% week-over-week decline.

Emirates (EK) accounts for a large share of that drop, with its A380 services falling 14% compared to the prior week. Etihad Airways (EY) recorded a smaller week-over-week decline of 2%, though its April–May 2026 schedule is still 16% below the same period in 2025.

Singapore Airlines (SQ) is the only non-Gulf carrier to reduce A380 services in this period, cutting 6% week-over-week after removing the type from its Dubai (DXB) route. The redeployment plan for those freed aircraft has not yet been confirmed.

News.Az