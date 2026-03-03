Qatar Airways flights remain suspended
Source: Reuters
Qatar Airways has announced that its flight operations remain temporarily suspended following the closure of Qatar’s airspace, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
In a statement, the carrier said services will resume only after the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirms that the country’s airspace has been safely reopened.
The airline did not specify when operations are expected to restart, as regional tensions continue to affect aviation across the Gulf.
By Nijat Babayev