Yandex metrika counter

Qatar Airways flights remain suspended

  • Middle East
  • Share
Qatar Airways flights remain suspended
Source: Reuters

Qatar Airways has announced that its flight operations remain temporarily suspended following the closure of Qatar’s airspace, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a statement, the carrier said services will resume only after the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirms that the country’s airspace has been safely reopened.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

The airline did not specify when operations are expected to restart, as regional tensions continue to affect aviation across the Gulf.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      