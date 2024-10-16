Qatar asserts its territory will not be used for foreign military operations

Qatar will prohibit foreign troops from using its territory for offensive operations against other nations, stated Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

"[Taking into account] the Al Udeid Air Base or any other [facllity], Qatar will not tolerate attempts to use its [territory] for attacks or wars against countries in the region or beyond," the premier stated, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The remarks came in response to a question about whether the Al Udeid Air Base, considered to be the largest US military facility in the Middle East, is being used by the United States in its support the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip.

News.Az