Qatar, Iran discuss regional issues amid US attack reports

Qatar and Iran held discussions on Tuesday to address regional issues, including ongoing protests in Tehran and speculation about a potential US strike on the country.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani received a phone call from Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani during which they reviewed bilateral cooperation between the two countries and regional developments, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Sheikh Mohammed reiterated Qatar’s support for all efforts aimed at de-escalation and peaceful solutions, in a way that enhances regional security and stability, the ministry said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said that intensive contacts were underway to bring Iran back to the negotiating table with the US over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Tuesday’s talks came amid reports of a possible US attack on Iran, where anti-government protests swept several cities since last month over the worsening economic conditions in the country.


