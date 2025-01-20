Qatar launches land bridge to supply fuel to Gaza
Xinhua
Qatar initiated a land bridge to supply the Gaza Strip with 12.5 million liters of fuel during the first 10 days of the ceasefire agreement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Monday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
A total of 25 trucks carrying Qatar-funded fuel, meant to provide electricity for hospitals, displacement shelters, and other essential services, entered the Gaza Strip through the border crossing of Kerem Shalom in southern Gaza, the ministry said, adding 1.25 million liters of fuel will be delivered daily to the enclave during the period.
Speaking to the Qatar News Agency, Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad said the move reflects Qatar's steadfast commitment to alleviating the suffering of Palestinians.
Al Misnad stressed the need for intensified regional and international collaboration to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, reiterating Qatar's readiness to work with global partners to ensure the consistent flow of aid into the Strip.
On Sunday, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met here with a delegation from Palestinian factions to discuss the latest developments in the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which was reached Wednesday through the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, and took effect on Sunday.
