Yandex metrika counter

Qatar thwarts drone attack on US airbase

  • Middle East
  • Share
Qatar thwarts drone attack on US airbase
Source: Getty Images

Qatar’s Ministry of Defence announced that it successfully thwarted a drone attack targeting Al Udeid Air Base, the largest United States military installation in the Middle East, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Iran has been launching drones and missiles toward US bases in the region after Israeli and US strikes on the Islamic Republic since Saturday killed its top leaders.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      