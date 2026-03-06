Qatar thwarts drone attack on US airbase
- Middle East
Source: Getty Images
Qatar’s Ministry of Defence announced that it successfully thwarted a drone attack targeting Al Udeid Air Base, the largest United States military installation in the Middle East, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Iran has been launching drones and missiles toward US bases in the region after Israeli and US strikes on the Islamic Republic since Saturday killed its top leaders.
By Nijat Babayev