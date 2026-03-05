Israel strikes northern Lebanon for first time in conflict

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it struck and killed a Hamas commander responsible for training in Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Meanwhile, far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich warned on Thursday that southern Beirut will be turned to rubble after the Israeli military issued an evacuation order for several neighborhoods of the Lebanese capitals.

Smotrich, speaking along the border fence between Israel and Lebanon, said “You wanted to bring hell upon us and brought hell upon yourselves. The Dahieh will look like Khan Younis.” Dahieh is a southern suburb of Beirut that Israel considers a Hezbollah stronghold; Khan Younis is a city in southern Gaza that has been largely flattened by Israeli bombardment.

On Wednesday, Israel issued an evacuation warning for all of southern Lebanon south of the Litani River, an area that makes up hundreds of square miles. A day later, Israel followed that up with an evacuation warning for four neighborhoods in Beirut, telling residents to evacuate north or east.