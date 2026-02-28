Qatar under fire: 66 missiles launched, civilians hit by shrapnel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eight people have been injured in Qatar after missile shrapnel fell across several areas of the country, according to officials from the Ministry of Interior, News.Az reports.

Ministry of Interior of Qatar spokesperson Abdullah Khalifa Al-Muftah stated in a televised address that one of the injured is in critical condition. He confirmed that 66 missiles were fired toward Qatar and that authorities received 114 reports of falling debris nationwide.

Emergency services responded to multiple locations where fragments landed, including residential and urban districts. Officials said damage assessments are ongoing.

Separately, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar spokesperson Ibrahim Sultan Al-Hashemi condemned what he described as Iran’s repeated targeting of Qatar. He called the attacks “reckless and irresponsible,” stating they contradict the principles of good neighbourliness and regional stability.

News.Az