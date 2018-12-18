Qatari diplomat: Azerbaijan reinforced its international standing under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has reinforced its international standing under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, said chargé d’affairs of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Ba

Khalid Mohammad al-Malki hailed bilateral relations between Qatar and Azerbaijan in all areas.

Azerbaijani Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov congratulated the Qatari people on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev. He said the two countries enjoy good relations. Minister Heydarov commended Qatar for supporting Azerbaijan's just position over the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The reception was attended by government officials, parliamentarians, ambassadors, journalists and public figures.

News.Az

