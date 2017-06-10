Qatari emir cancels visit to Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani has canceled his visit to Turkey, the Turkish media outlets report citing diplomatic sources.

Last week, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during their phone conversation, agreed to hold a meeting in Turkey on June 10, Trend reports.

Reportedly, the visit was cancelled due to recent tensions in the region.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Later, the authorities of Libya, Yemen, as well as the Maldives and Mauritius also announced about severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.

