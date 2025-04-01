Qualcomm considers acquiring UK’s Alphawave IP Group

+ ↺ − 16 px

American chipmaker Qualcomm (NASDAQ: ) Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is contemplating an acquisition offer for Alphawave IP Group PLC, a UK-based company, according to a recent filing in London, News.Az reports citing Investing.

The potential deal would involve the entire issued and upcoming share capital of Alphawave.

However, Qualcomm has made it clear that there is no guarantee of a firm offer being made or the terms on which it might be made. The company is obliged to announce its intentions towards Alphawave by 5.00 p.m. (London time) on April 29, 2025, as per Rule 2.6(a) of the Code. This deadline may be extended with the consent of the Takeover Panel, following Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.

Following this announcement, an "offer period" has now started for Alphawave, in line with the rules of the Code. Qualcomm and Alphawave shareholders are advised to be aware of the disclosure requirements of Rule 8 of the Code.

The company has stated it will make another announcement when appropriate. The potential acquisition comes as Qualcomm looks to expand its global footprint and strengthen its position in the chipmaking industry.

News.Az