Queen Elizabeth II approves Brexit bill
- 23 Jan 2020 21:17
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 145087
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/queen-elizabeth-ii-approves-brexit-bill Copied
Queen Elizabeth II has signed the Brexit Bill outlining the terms of the UK's withdrawal from the European Union on 31 January.
Earlier this week, the bill was approved by the UK Parliament after the House of Lords had backed down following the rejection of its amendments by the House of Commons.
Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay took to Twitter to announce the news.
News.Az