‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin dies age 76 after losing cancer battle

Soul legend Aretha Franklin has died from pancreatic cancer aged 76, it was confirmed today.

The singer - dubbed the "Queen of Soul" - passed away on the same day the "King of Rock n' Roll" Elvis Presley died 41 years ago today, The Sun reports.

Considered one of the greatest voices ever, Aretha’s dazzling music career included classic songs (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman and I Say A Little Prayer.

Rolling Stone magazine named her the greatest singer of all time.

The mum-of-four died surrounded by loved ones in the town where she grew up, publicist Gwendolyn Quinn announced.

A family statement said: "Franklin's official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin's oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute.

"In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family.

"We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters, and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers.

"We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."

