Yandex metrika counter

Queensland rugby legend Trevor Gillmeister charged with assaulting police

  • Sports
  • Share
Queensland rugby legend Trevor Gillmeister charged with assaulting police
Photo: NRL

Queensland rugby league legend Trevor Gillmeister has been charged with assaulting a police officer following an incident at a Brisbane CBD pub over the weekend.

Police allege Gillmeister was ejected from the Stock Exchange on Charlotte Street for allegedly assaulting a staff member just before midnight on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

When officers attempted to arrest him for public nuisance, he allegedly pushed them and engaged in a “physical struggle with police” before being taken to a watch house, a police spokesperson said.

“He has since been charged with one count each of public nuisance, assault and obstruct police,” the statement said.

Nicknamed “The Axe”, Gillmeister played more than 200 first-class games, 22 State of Origin matches for the Maroons, and represented Australia three times.

In his post-playing career, he has been a coach for the Maroons and the Gold Coast Titans, and a rugby league expert for Channel Seven.

He is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on December 2.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      