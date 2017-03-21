Radiation of cargo found in Armenian jet exceeds normal level by 250 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Background radiation of the cargo found on board of an Armenian jet that landed in the Belarussian city of Gomel en route to Bulgaria was 250 times higher than the normal level, Oleg Lyashuk, head of the border control division of the State Border Committee of Belarus, told Sputnik on Monday.

The State Border Committee of Belarus earlier confirmed to Sputnik that radioactive materials were found aboard an Armenian aircraft.

"On March 19, at 12:30 [09:30 GMT] a transport plane from Armenia arrived in Belarus en route to Bulgaria with a box containing a mark warning about the ionizing radiation on board. The background radiation of the cargo exceeded the normal level by 250 times," Lyashuk said.

The Border committee also said that after the relevant checks the jet was allowed to continue its flight to Bulgaria.

