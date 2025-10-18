Rafah crossing to reopen for Gazan returnees Monday: Palestinian embassy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip will reopen on Monday to allow Palestinians residing in Egypt who wish to return to Gaza to pass, the Palestinian Embassy in Cairo announced on Saturday, News.az reports citing CNN.

The embassy urged Palestinians wishing to return to register their personal information, adding that it will contact applicants to inform them of the gathering points and travel schedules to the Rafah crossing.

Palestinian sources told Xinhua that the Rafah crossing will reopen in both directions, with priority given to those wounded in the war and to holders of Egyptian passports inside Gaza.

"Around 50 injured Palestinians, along with their companions, will be allowed to leave daily in the first stage, while the mechanism will gradually expand to include other categories of travelers," the sources added.

The sources explained that the Palestinian embassy in Egypt will also coordinate the return procedures of Palestinians from Cairo and abroad to the Gaza Strip in cooperation with Egyptian authorities and international parties.

They also noted that the Israeli army will redeploy around the crossing, positioning itself about one kilometer away in all directions.

The move comes as part of ongoing coordination between Egypt and the Palestinian Authority following the Gaza ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, following two years of war between Israel and Hamas, mediated by the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye.

According to Gaza's health authorities, Israel's military campaign has killed 68,116 Palestinians and injured 170,200 others since Oct. 7, 2023. Despite the ceasefire, 27 people have been killed and 143 injured in Gaza since Oct. 11, they said in an update on Saturday.

