Rafah border crossing to resume operations on October 14

The Rafah checkpoint on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt will resume operations on October 14, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

According to an Egyptian source, the border crossing will "operate in both directions," allowing injured Palestinians and seriously ill patients in need of medical care to be transported to Egyptian hospitals for treatment. In addition, those who wish to do so will be able to return to the Palestinian enclave. However, "trucks with humanitarian aid will not be allowed to enter through the checkpoint, as it is intended for private individuals only." Aid to the population of the Gaza Strip will be delivered through the Kerem Shalom border crossing.

