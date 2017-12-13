Railway freight carriers of Azerbaijan, Austria, Turkey sign memo

+ ↺ − 16 px

Officials from Azerbaijan Railways, Rail Cargo Austria and Turkish State Railroad Company signed a memorandum of understanding in Baku, Azerbaijan Railways said on Dec.13.

Azerbaijan Railways held a tripartite meeting with delegations, headed by Erik Regter, a member of the board at Rail Cargo Austria, and Veysi Kurt, General Director at Turkish State Railroad Company, Trend reports.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways informed the parties about the transport and logistics potential of Azerbaijan, the Trans-Caspian international transport route, the North-South and South-West transport corridors, as well as the newly commissioned Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway that will connect Asia and Europe.

Then, issues of cooperation development were discussed.

Following the meeting, representatives of Azerbaijan Railways, Rail Cargo Austria and the Turkish State Railroad Company signed a memorandum of understanding, which includes the development of a competitive, high-speed, inter-modal railway network in Europe, the CIS and China.

News.Az

