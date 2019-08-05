Railway workers plan to go on strike in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 4,800 employees of the Georgian Railway are preparing to go on strike on August 10 if their salaries are not be increased by 50%, the railway union reports.

Georgian Railway has responded to the demands, calling them "unrealistic, a populist issue."

The Georgian Railway announces that it will increase the salaries of workers whose monthly salary does not exceed over 1,500 GEL on March 1, 2020, by 10%.

The Georgian Railway also states that it is not true that some 4,800 employees are preparing to go on strike as the railway union includes only 400 members "and it does not have the legitimacy to speak on behalf of the full staff and, moreover, to announce going on strike due to unfulfilled demands," Agenda.ge reported.

Also, the Georgian Railway promised all employees of the company to receive a fixed amount of money as a gift twice per year.

