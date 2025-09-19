Raja Jackson arrested, faces felony charge over viral wrestling attack -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Los Angeles police arrested Raja Jackson, the son of UFC fighter Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, on Sept. 18 in connection with an alleged attack on a professional wrestler, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records, News.Az reports citing the USA Today.

Raja Jackson's arrest stemmed from a viral incident where he interrupted a match during the "Knox Experience" show put on by KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy on Aug. 23.

He was arrested on Thursday by the LAPD and is being charged with a felony, records say. The 25-year-old had a bail amount set for $50,000, according to the booking records.

He was seen on a live-streamed video picking up, slamming and repeatedly punching Stuart Smith, who wrestles under the name Syko Stu.

The two had agreed that Jackson would make a scripted interruption after a heated interaction prior to the show. The wrestling academy said that the wrestling spot turned into a “selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith” in a statement posted Aug. 24.

