Ramil Hasan: Collective work ‘important’ for protecting right of Western Azerbaijanis to return to their native lands

It is very important to carry out collective work to protect the right of Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from Armenia to return to their native lands, said Ramil Hasan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP.

The MP made the remarks while speaking at a panel session held as part of the international conference on “Enabling the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia: Global context and just solution”, which was held in Baku, News.Az reports.

He stated that the Western Azerbaijan Community, created in 1989 after the mass expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia, is the personification of strength and steadfastness of spirit.

“This Community was created in response to the systematic ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijanis in Armenia. As a result of these criminal actions, accompanied by violence and discrimination, the cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis in Armenia has been destroyed,” the deputy chairman added.

He stressed that the restoration of property rights is a critical aspect of this return. R. Hasan called on the Armenian government to admit its violation of the rights of Western Azerbaijanis.

News.Az