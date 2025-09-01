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Tata Motors
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In a major strategic shift to get its luxury electric vehicle plans back on track, India’s top EV maker, Tata Motors, is planning to license an automaking platform from Chinese auto giant Chery Automobile.03 Jun 2026-10:10
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India's Tata Motors (TATM.NS), opens new tab reported a 69.6% jump in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, led by strong tax-cuts driven demand for trucks and buses.13 May 2026-15:02
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India’s electric vehicle market recorded strong growth in April 2026, with electric passenger vehicle sales rising by more than 75% year on year, highlighting accelerating consumer demand for cleaner mobility solutions across the country.07 May 2026-09:06
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US safety regulators have expanded their investigation into Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles over concerns involving potential steering system failures.28 Apr 2026-12:18
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Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) fell over 7% on Monday, despite the company reporting a staggering 2,110% year-on-year jump in Q2 net profit. Analysts said concerns over Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) performance drove the sell-off.17 Nov 2025-13:30
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Tata Motors’ newly demerged commercial vehicles (CV) arm made a strong market debut on Wednesday, listing at ₹335 per share on the NSE, a 28.5% premium to its discovered price of ₹260.75.12 Nov 2025-09:15
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Tata Motors has officially been renamed to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, with its new scrip ID showing as ‘TMPV’ on stock exchanges.24 Oct 2025-09:29
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Shares of Tata Motors plunged nearly 40% in early trade on Tuesday, opening at ₹399 compared to Monday’s close of ₹660.90. The sharp fall, however, is not due to a market crash or poor performance, but a technical adjustment following the company’s demerger of its commercial vehicle business.14 Oct 2025-13:59
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Shares of Tata Motors fell over 3% on September 25, making it the top loser on the Nifty 50 and F&O indices, after reports suggested that Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) could take a massive financial hit from a recent cyberattack.25 Sep 2025-10:20
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