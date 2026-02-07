Rapper Lil Jon confirms death of missing son after body found in pond

Lil Jon said he and Smith’s mother, Nicole Smith, were “extremely heartbroken” and “devastated” by the loss, News.Az reports, citing USA Today.

He described Nathan as a kind, caring, and warmhearted person who deeply loved his family and friends.

Lil Jon said his son was a talented music producer, artist, and engineer, and a graduate of New York University.

“We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him,” the statement said, adding that the family was comforted knowing they had expressed their love to him in their last moments together. Lil Jon also thanked the public for their prayers and support during the search.

In an Instagram post later on Friday, he wrote: “This hurts so bad. I love you son.”

Police in Milton, Georgia, issued a missing persons report on Tuesday, Feb. 3, for Nathan Smith, also a rapper who goes by the name DJ Young Slade.

The Milton Police Department said in a statement that after expanding the search for Smith, divers with the Cherokee County Fire Department found the body in the water near Smith's home at 11:53 a.m. on Feb. 6.

"The individual is believed to be Nathan Smith," the police statement said. Official confirmation of the identity will come from the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office.

"Based on the investigation to date, there is no indication of foul play," police said, adding that they'll continue to treat this "as an open and active investigation. No further details will be released until the official cause and manner of death are determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner and all investigative leads have been thoroughly examined."