Iranian Red Crescent facilities damaged in war: IRC head

Several Iranian Red Crescent facilities, including “relief posts and warehouses”, have sustained significant damage since the war on Iran began a week ago, Jagan Chapagain of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), has said.

“Communities on all sides are already paying a heavy price, with deaths and injuries, and damage to homes, schools, hospitals, and other vital civilian infrastructure,” he said in a post on X, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

“These and all Red Cross Red Crescent personnel and infrastructures must be protected during this challenging time.”

