Rift among Iran’s Ayatollahs emerges after Khamenei’s death

Conflicting signals from Iranian officials are fueling speculation about possible divisions within the country’s leadership following the death of Ali Khamenei, according to an analytical report by CNN.

On Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered remarks in which he apologized for strikes carried out against countries in the Persian Gulf. However, he later appeared to retract those comments after facing pressure from other influential figures within Iran’s political establishment.

At the same time, senior security official Ali Larijani used a televised address to call for national unity. He rejected suggestions of divisions within the leadership and declared that U.S. President Donald Trump would “pay the price” for the war.

Analysts say the sudden shift in tone reflects deeper tensions inside Iran’s ruling elite. Hardline factions are demanding retaliation for Khamenei’s death, while more pragmatic figures appear to favor keeping the door open for diplomatic solutions.

Against this backdrop, the Assembly of Experts is expected to convene in the coming days to select a new supreme leader. However, according to Alex Vatanka, director of the Iran Program at the Middle East Institute, the move may be largely symbolic — intended to reassure supporters of the system that the political structure remains intact.

In practice, experts believe that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is likely to play the decisive role in shaping the country’s strategic direction. The powerful military institution has effectively influenced Iran’s key policy decisions for nearly two decades.

Vatanka also noted that the selection of a new supreme leader is expected to signal that the authorities are aware of growing public discontent. That message is particularly important following anti-government protests that erupted earlier this year, highlighting mounting frustration within segments of Iranian society.