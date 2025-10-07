Rapper Pooh Shiesty released early from federal prison

+ ↺ − 16 px

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Donell Williams Jr., has been released early from federal prison after completing roughly three years of a five-year sentence, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He was incarcerated following a 2022 conviction for conspiracy to possess firearms in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes, stemming from a 2020 incident in Florida.

Shiesty, known for his breakout hit "Back in Blood" featuring Lil Durk, was sentenced to 63 months in prison. His release, reported on October 6, 2025, occurred earlier than the initially scheduled date of April 2026. Following his release, Shiesty is now residing in a halfway house, where he is being reintroduced to society.

The rapper's early release has been confirmed through various social media posts and news outlets. For instance, a post on X (formerly Twitter) by user @big_business_ states, "Pooh Shiesty just got released from federal prison early," accompanied by a video showing individuals with natural hair in a brightly lit setting.

While official statements from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons have not been released, the information circulating on social media and news platforms suggests that Shiesty is now in the process of reintegrating into the community.

Shiesty was nominated for Best New Hip Hop Artist at BET Hip Hop Awards of 2021. He didn’t start to make music until he was 18, according to XXL.

In October, 2020, the rapper was reportedly meeting up with two men at Bay Harbor Islands in Florida, which ended in the men being shot. Shiesty was accused of aiming a gun at one of the victims.

A fight started over Air Jordan 4 sneakers with two men, renting a McLaren, buying weed led him to a lot of legal trouble. Along with the success he's seen so far, Pooh Shiesty has also been in some serious legal trouble. This led to a fight, where one of the persons, according to one of the fighters who was shot.

Following the incident, Shiesty was arrested and charged with theft, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon doing great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm. He has since been released on bond.

Last month, Pooh Shiesty released the new single "Back In Blood" featuring Lil Durk, which is currently taking off, and his forthcoming project is imminent.

Fans and industry peers have expressed support and anticipation for Shiesty's return to music. As he transitions back into society, many are eager to see how his experiences will influence his future work.

News.Az