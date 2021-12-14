Re-Pie Asset Management and Blackgarden Advisory announce strategic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Re-Pie Asset Management Company (Re-Pie) https://re-pie.com/, one of leading private equity and venture capital companies in Turkey today announced a strategic cooperation with Blackgarden Advisory (Blackgarden) https://blackgarden.az, an independent investment advisory firm that advises investors, family offices and companies in the Black Sea region and Caspian Sea region countries.

“We look forward to collaborating with the team at Blackgarden as we focus on delivering long-term value to our clients and investors in the region. We believe that Blackgarden’s result-driven approach, and deep fundamental understanding of high-quality businesses, will create a great synergy for Re-Pie” said Dr. Emre Çamlıbel, Chairman, Re-Pie Asset Management

Re-Pie is an Istanbul-based asset management company managing real estate investment funds and venture capital investment funds in Turkey. Re-Pie has established and currently managing 17 real estate and 14 venture capital investment funds. Re-Pie is one of the investors of Getir – a Turkish unicorn reached USD 7.7 billion valuation and expanded globally. Re-Pie is known for 22 private and venture capital investments such as Colendi and Turk.Net that create synergies between each other. The portfolio managed by the company is expected to reach TL 5 billion by the end of the year.

Re-Pie and Blackgarden will expand their respective service capabilities to provide investors with access to regional investments and the potential to earn higher returns and achieve increased diversification.

Blackgarden Advisory is a Baku-based investment advisory firm focused on private equity investments, buy-side and sell-side M&A and strategic advisory. Blackgarden’s services covers Azerbaijan, Turkey, Ukraine, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Middle Eastern markets. Blackgarden also provides services for clients interested in the U.S., U.K and CEE markets.

Blackgarden Advisory advises individual and corporate investors, high net worth individuals and family offices in their business and investment activities. Blackgarden Advisory’s result-driven practice quickly turned them into trusted business advisor in the region and solution-provider in complex matters.

‘’It’s a great opportunity to work with Re-Pie Asset Management Company. We see Re-Pie as the ideal partner because of their market leading reputation, highly valued strategic services.’’ said Emin Karimov https://www.linkedin.com/in/eminkerimov, Co-founder, Blackgarden Advisory.

Re-Pie also touched on intention of starting Azerbaijan focused private equity fund in cooperation with Blackgarden.

‘’We are excited by this partnership that drive value for investors in our focus regions. We look forward to working together to deliver our ambitious investment plans and continuing to deliver ingenious solutions for clients.’’ said Elchin Abdullayev https://www.linkedin.com/in/elchinabdullayev, Co-founder, Blackgarden Advisory.

News.Az