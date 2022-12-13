Readiness for innovation among factors for achieving sustainable progress in Azerbaijan: Minister

Readiness for innovation is one of the factors for achieving sustainable progress in Azerbaijan, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the II Annual Innovation Summit in Baku, Minister Jabbarov named three main directions for the further development of innovations in the country, News.Az reports.

According to him, the first is the development of human capital.

“We must combine our efforts to harmonize economic development with education, practical and applied science, as well as other areas, and based on this, form capital to promote education,” he said.

“The second direction covers culture and tolerance for mistakes, and the third - ecosystem, promoted by most cultures and bringing together the public and private sectors,” Jabbarov added.

News.Az