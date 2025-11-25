Real, Atletico Madrid face key matches in Champions League

+ ↺ − 16 px

Real and Atletico Madrid are both in UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday, with Real Madrid traveling to Greece in the face of doubts about coach Xabi Alonso, while Atletico faces a vital match for its European future, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Real Madrid's 2-2 draw away to Elche again raised questions over its play under Alonso, following the team's another disjointed display.

The Spanish press has talked about poor relations with some Real Madrid players and the coach, who is also not helped by injuries to defenders such as Antonio Rudiger, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao.

A trip to play Olympiacos should give Real Madrid the chance to get back to winning ways after a defeat and two draws in its last three matches, but another setback would increase the pressure on Alonso ahead of visits to Girona and Athletic Bilbao in the coming week.

Atletico entertains Inter Milan, with Diego Simeone's men in excellent form in La Liga but needing a good result in Europe.

Two wins and two defeats have left Atletico 17th in the 36-team table and although it looks assured of a place at least in the playoffs, a win is important for it to have the chance of a top-eight finish.

Simeone is without injured defenders Marcos Llorente and Robin Le Normand. Giuliano Simeone is also a doubt with a slight strain, and his hard-working style could be missed against last season's beaten finalist that travels to the Metropolitano Stadium with four consecutive wins in the tournament.

News.Az