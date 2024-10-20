Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has achieved a remarkable milestone in La Liga

+ ↺ − 16 px

Real Madrid faced Celta Vigo at Balaídos on Saturday evening in La Liga. Regardless of the match outcome, someone from the Real Madrid team is set to make history.

This is because the fixture sees Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti surpass 200 La Liga matches on the touchline across his two stints at the club, News.Az reports.Don Carlo has been highly successful in the competition since originally moving to Real Madrid in 2015, having woin the La Liga title with the club on two occasions, both coming in his second stint at the club.The most convincing win of the two came last season, when Real Madrid finished 10 points clear of Barcelona in second place.The 65-year-old is easily one of the greatest managers of all time, having won a host of silverware across Spain, Germany, England, France and Italy.Ancelotti will be hopeful of cementing Real Madrid’s place at the top of the pack of Spanish football once again this season, but he will have to make up for lost ground on Barcelona, who have gotten the season off to a flier.

