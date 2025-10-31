Alonso confirms no sanction for Vinicius after Clasico incident

+ ↺ − 16 px

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior will face no disciplinary action over his outburst during last weekend’s 2-1 Clasico win against Barcelona, coach Xabi Alonso confirmed on Friday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Brazilian reacted angrily after being substituted in the 72nd minute, marching straight down the tunnel.

He later apologized to fans, teammates, the club, and president Florentino Perez — but not directly to Alonso.

Alonso, however, said the matter was settled after a team meeting on Wednesday. “Vinicius gave an impeccable, sincere speech. For me, this issue has been closed since then,” he told reporters ahead of Saturday’s La Liga clash with Valencia.

“There will be no reprisals,” Alonso added. “We are all rowing in the same direction. The focus is on the field and our goals.”

Vinicius, whose contract runs until 2027, has scored five league goals this season. With Kylian Mbappe leading the scoring charts at 16 goals in 13 appearances, Real Madrid remain top of La Liga with 27 points, five clear of Barcelona.

News.Az