Reasons why Elon Musk supported Donald Trump during election campaign

The founder of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, will gain enormous influence from the election of Donald Trump, whom he supported, as US President, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru.

A former senior SpaceX employee, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the agency that Musk sees the Trump administration as a means to get rid of a large number of rules that prevent him from doing whatever he wants.According to Reuters, Musk expects to force the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to abandon enforcement measures against Tesla's current driver assistance systems ("autopilot") within four years.The agency's source claims that the billionaire would also like to achieve the adoption of decisions necessary for the development of autonomous vehicles and "robotaxis" designed by Tesla.The US presidential election was held on November 5. The candidate for the post from the Democratic Party, Kamala Harris, and the representative of the Republican Party, Donald Trump, competed for the post. To win, one of the politicians needed to receive at least 270 electoral votes.The Fox News channel reported that Trump received at least 295 votes. Harris has already admitted defeat.The inauguration of the 47th US President will take place on January 20, 2025.Earlier it became known how much Musk spent on supporting Trump and the Republicans.

