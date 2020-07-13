Recent Armenian provocation against Azerbaijan – new manifestation of aggression: Turkish envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The recent Armenian provocation on the border with Azerbaijan is a new manifestation of aggression, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral exclusively told News.Az.

The Turkish diplomat expressed condolences over the killing of Azerbaijani servicemen as a result of the Armenian aggression and wished those wounded the swiftest possible recovery.

“Azerbaijan’s loss is our loss. Sunday’s provocation is a new manifestation of Armenian aggression. However, the Azerbaijani side successfully suppressed the enemy’s provocation,” Ozoral said, hailing the high professionalism of the Azerbaijani Army.

“Such dangerous actions can ignite the conflict and cause serious problems,” said the Turkish diplomat, urging Armenia to put an end to its aggressive policy in a bid to ensure peace in the region.

He noted that the international community should be worried about the ongoing developments in the region. “Necessary steps must be taken to ensure peace and security in the region after the aggressor [Armenia] is severely punished.”

The ambassador reiterated Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. “We always stand by Azerbaijan and will continue to do so,” he added.

News.Az