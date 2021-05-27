Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday - Republic Day.

"Mr. President, dear brother,

On behalf of my people and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency and all the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Republic Day of native Azerbaijan.

The brotherly country of Azerbaijan crowned Republic Day this year with the pride of its just victory in the Patriotic War. Turkey, who always shares the sorrow of the Azerbaijani people, rejoices in this happiness of Azerbaijan with a great sense of joy.

I am very satisfied with our mutual determination to further strengthen our excellent strategic ties in the “one nation, two states” spirit. I firmly believe that our brotherhood and cooperation will make a significant guarantee for ensuring peace, prosperity and stability in our region.

Taking the opportunity, once again I would like to wish Your Excellency the best of health and happiness, along with my best wishes for a happy future and lasting prosperity for the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan".

