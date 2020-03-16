Reciprocal visits of Russian and Azerbaijani citizens temporarily suspended amid coronavirus threat

On March 16, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, Task Force under Cabinet of Ministers told APA.

During the telephone conversation, the sides exchanged information on the measures taken by the two countries to combat coronavirus infection.

According to the mutual agreement of the heads of government, a decision was made to temporarily suspend mutual visits of citizens of Azerbaijan and Russia from 00.00 on March 18, 2020, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Truck drivers will be exceptions.

Charter flights will be organized for the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan wishing to return to the country. Additional information on the flight schedule will be provided.