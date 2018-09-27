Reconstruction of Baku-Yalama railway to start in 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

Work on the reconstruction of the Baku-Yalama railway is scheduled to begin in 2019, the chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Javid Gurbanov told journalists on Sept. 27.

"Tender documents will be signed soon. The length of the railway is about 200 kilometers. Also, work is underway to move the 313 kilometers long Baku-Astara railway, a part of which lies not far from the coast," Gurbanov said, according to Trend.

He also said that an electric train with a speed of 159 kilometers per hour has been tested. The work on launching the Baku-Ganja electric train is underway.

"The work is planned to be completed by the end of 2018. In about 10-15 days, we are planning to exhibit the trains of this route," Gurbanov added.

News.Az

