Record for container freight transportation via BTK railway line in past 6 months

During the first 6 months of this year, 11,084 TEU containers have been transported by the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway route, ADY Container told News.Az.

This figure is close to the total number of containers transported through this route in 2020 (11,748 TEU).

Since the beginning of the year, the BTK railway line has handled 369 TEUs of imports, 397 TEUs of exports and 10,318 TEUs of transit freight. The containerized goods mainly consisted of non-ferrous metallurgy and chemical products, equipment, grain and grain products, textiles, animal feed and construction materials.

The largest amount of containers on this line, 3,206 TEU, was transported in the Kazakhstan-Turkey direction, while 552 TEU was delivered in the opposite direction. 2,915 TEUs from China, 912 TEUs from Turkmenistan and 747 TEUs from Uzbekistan were transported to Turkey via the BTK line.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was put into operation on October 30, 2017 and has handled 33,267 TEU containers ever since. 26,828 TEU out of this number is a transit share, which makes up 81% of the total freight volume transported via the BTK.

