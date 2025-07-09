Red Bull sack F1 team principal Christian Horner

+ ↺ − 16 px

Christian Horner has been sacked by Red Bull after 20 years as F1 team principal.

The 51-year-old has been in charge of the Formula 1 team since its inception in 2005, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

Since then, Red Bull have won the drivers' championship eight times, with Max Verstappen winning the past four titles.

The move comes after months of declining form for the team and internal disputes at the highest level, and 17 months after Horner was accused of sexual harassment and coercive, controlling behaviour by a female employee.

Horner was twice cleared of the claims by the team's parent company, Red Bull GmBH.

"Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO (chief executive) of Red Bull Racing," Red Bull GmbH said in a statement on Wednesday.

Under Horner, Red Bull won the constructors' championship six times, with Sebastian Vettel wining the drivers' championship from 2010-2013.

"We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years," added Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull's chief executive of corporate projects and investments.

"With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.

"Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history."

Horner's dismissal comes amid uncertainty about the future of star driver Verstappen.

The four-time world champion is under contract to Red Bull until 2028 but is being courted by Mercedes to potentially join them for next season.

Red Bull have won only two races this season as McLaren have taken over their position as the team to beat.

Their decline started in the middle of last season; while Verstappen won his fourth straight world title, he won only twice in the final 14 races.

News.Az