Red One: Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans lead action-packed Christmas movie

Red One, the upcoming Christmas action movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Chris Evans, will soon be available on Prime Video.

The film, which debuted in theaters on November 15, follows the thrilling adventure of rescuing Santa Claus, News.Az reports, citing Forbes. The logline for Red One reads, “After Santa Claus—Code Name: RED ONE—is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security (Johnson) must team up with the world's most infamous bounty hunter (Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.”Directed by Jake Kasdan, Red One also stars J.K. Simmons as Santa Claus, Bonnie Hunt as Mrs. Claus, Kristofer Hivju as Krampus, Kiernan Shipka as Gryla the Christmas Witch and Lucy Liu as Zoe, the head of a secret government agency that protects mythological beings and creatures.According to When to Stream, Red One—an Amazon MGM Studios release—is expected to debut on Thursday, December 12.While typically accurate with its streaming reports, When to Stream noted that Red One studio Amazon MGM Studios has not announced or confirmed the Prime Video release date and it is subject to change.

