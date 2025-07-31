Red Sox acquire veteran pitcher Steven Matz from Cardinals

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Boston Red Sox have strengthened their pitching roster ahead of the MLB trade deadline by acquiring veteran left-hander Steven Matz from the St. Louis Cardinals. In exchange, the Cardinals receive Minor League first baseman Blaze Jordan.

Matz, who signed a four-year, $44 million deal with St. Louis ahead of the 2022 season, had struggled in his first three years but rebounded in 2025, becoming a key contributor thanks to his flexibility as both a reliever and spot starter. This season, he holds a 5-2 record with a 3.44 ERA over 32 appearances, including two short-burst starts where he posted a 1.00 ERA across nine innings, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Injuries limited Matz in previous seasons, including arm and knee issues in 2022, and inconsistent performances in 2023 and 2024. However, staying healthy in 2025 has allowed him to deliver steady results: 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in April, 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in May, and a bounce-back 1-0 record with a 3.72 ERA in July after a rough June.

The Red Sox are hoping Matz’s experience and recent form will provide valuable depth to their staff as they push for the postseason. The 2025 MLB Trade Deadline is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

