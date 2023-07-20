Reforms aimed at ensuring further development of media in Azerbaijan: Media Development Agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Immediately after the Victory in the Second Karabakh War, the process of deepening media reforms began in Azerbaijan on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, said Natig Mammadli, head of the department at the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA).

He made the remarks while speaking at the conference themed "Media in the Era of Global Transformations: Continuity of Traditions, Principles of Journalism and Public Interests" in Baku. The conference was dedicated to the 148th anniversary of the National Press, News.Az reports.

Mammadli noted that these reforms are aimed at ensuring the further development of media in Azerbaijan and an indication of the importance of media development for the state.

He said that one of the innovations brought to this field by the Law "On Media" and the reforms carried out was to speed up the transition of all media entities to the business environment.

“The main goal of improving media legislation and media reforms is to achieve development in this field. This process will be continuous,” Mammadli added.

News.Az