Registration of Marshals for 2019 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix continues

Baku Marshals Club, operating under Baku City Circuit (BCC), continues its Marshals’ recruitment campaign for the 2019 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be hel

Anyone, over the age of 21, who wishes to directly contribute to the success of this spectacular sporting event in the streets of Baku can become a marshal, regardless of residence. Successful applicants becoming an important part of 2019 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will have the privilege to enjoy an F1 race from the best location by track-side.

Azerbaijan Automobile Federation will award the successful marshals of F1 race weekend with international license certified by the International Automobile Federation (FIA), AzerTag reports. The international license will enable the marshals to participate in future Formula 1 Grand Prix races in all host countries along with Azerbaijan.

