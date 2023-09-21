Reintegration of Garabagh Armenians is Azerbaijan’s internal affair - official

+ ↺ − 16 px

The dialogue between the central government of Azerbaijan and the Armenian population of Garabagh and their reintegration into Azerbaijani society is purely an internal matter of Baku, and these issues have nothing to do with Armenia, Elchin Amirbayov, representative of the President of Azerbaijan on special assignments, told Sky News Arabia, News.Az reports.

He stressed that Azerbaijan and Armenia are conducting peace negotiations based on the principle of mutual respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to him, the contacts with representatives of the Armenian population of Garabagh will contribute to the conclusion of a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan.

Amirbayov said that Azerbaijan has already sent a draft agreement to Armenia.

News.Az