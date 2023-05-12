Relative calm prevailed on Azerbaijan-Armenia conditional border last night: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the night of May 11-12, relative calm prevailed in the direction of the Zod settlement of the Basarkechar region of the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

During the past day, Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in other directions were subjected to fire by the Armenian armed forces a total of 17 times, the ministry noted.

The Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of Gulali settlement of the Tovuzgala region, Azizli settlement of the Basarkechar region, Saybali settlement of Garakilsa region using mortars and various caliber weapons 8 times subjected to periodic fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of Gosha settlement of the Tovuz region, Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar region, and Minkend settlement of the Lachin region.

Moreover, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, using various caliber weapons 9 times subjected to periodic fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, stationed in the direction of the Terter, Khojaly, Shusha and Lachin regions.

The ministry stated that there are no losses among the military personnel and equipment of the Azerbaijan Army.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures and control the operational situation in all direction, added the ministry.

