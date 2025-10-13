Released 7 Israeli hostages handed over to Israeli army

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seven Israeli hostages released by Hamas have already been handed over to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the Gaza Strip, the military confirmed.

Released hostages Matan Angrest, brothers Gali and Ziv Berman, Alon Ohel, Eitan Mor, Omri Miran, and Guy Gilboa-Dalal have crossed the border into Israel after 738 days in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, the military says, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

The seven were escorted out of the Gaza Strip by Israeli special forces after being handed over by the Red Cross.

The IDF is bringing them to a facility near the border for an initial physical and mental checkup, and to meet with family members.

Another 13 living hostages will be released by Hamas later this morning.

